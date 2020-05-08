Brattleboro Hospice to host Zoom Advance Care Planning workshop

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On May 13, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro program will host a Zoom Advance Care Planning and Advance Directive Q&A information session. If you are interested in attending, please contact Don Freeman by email don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org or call 802-257-0775 ext. 101 and leave your contact information so that you can receive the emailed Zoom invitation or telephone call-in number.

Interested people are encouraged to attend this informational session to ask questions about how to complete or update an advance directive for healthcare including: where do I find the forms, who should be named as an healthcare agent, who do I give the completed form to, and how do I talk with my family about my healthcare wishes if I am unable to speak for myself?

Anyone over 18 years old should have a completed Advance Directive. This is the second weekly Zoom informational session, which will be held each Wednesday, from 10-11 a.m., through June 24, 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis informs everyone that unplanned medical emergencies can happen to anyone at anytime. Let this situation be a reminder that completing an Advance Directive for medical care is an important self-care task that will assist your family and medical providers in honoring your wishes should you not be able to speak for yourself. TSB trained volunteers are available to assist you in completing an Advance Directive. Join this informational session Wednesday, May 13. It is the first step in taking care of yourself and those who love you.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.

For more information about Advance Care Planning or to receive your Zoom meeting invitation and/or telephone call-in number, please contact Don Freeman, Taking Steps Brattleboro Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775, ext. 101 or by email don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org.