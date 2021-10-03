Brattleboro Area Hospice offers Memorial Planting Service

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – The 22nd annual Memorial Planting Service sponsored by Brattleboro Area Hospice will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Brattleboro Area Hospice Memorial Garden, Living Memorial Park, Guilford Street in Brattleboro.

Please join us as we gather to plant bulbs, create memorial messages on stones to be placed in the garden or taken home, read names of those who have died in the past two years, and listen to beautiful music, all to honor and remember loved ones who have died.

Everyone is invited, so encourage family members and friends to come with you. This service can be an especially meaningful experience for children. Bulbs and materials for memorial stones will be provided. If you would like a loved one’s name to be added to the list to be read aloud, please call the office at 802-257-0775 or email it to info@brattleborohospice.org.

Due to Covid, we will require masks to be worn throughout the service. We will not be serving refreshments, please bring water if needed. A few chairs will be available, please bring one to ensure you have a seat if needed.

The service will be held even if there’s light rain. In the event of heavy rain, the service will be postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. If in doubt about whether the service is taking place because of rain (or snow), call 802-257-0775 after 2 p.m. Oct. 12. For further information about the service, please call 802-257-0775 ext. 104.