Bow Baptist Church introduces Pastor Daniel Anderson

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – After almost 34 years of Pastor Walter McDaniel’s leadership, Bow Baptist Church has a new pastor. Pastor McDaniel has retired and moved to Texas to take care of his mother. Pastor Daniel Anderson is the new pastor of Bow Baptist.

Pastor Anderson is thankful for the opportunity to serve in this area. He wants all in the community to know that Bow Baptist Church is a church that cares for you and your family. Bow Baptist Church will begin a training program Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. to teach people how they can know for sure they have a home in heaven.

Come visit Bow Baptist Church located at 1102 Route 5 in Weathersfield Bow, Vt. Service times are Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6 p.m., and Wednesday at 7 p.m. You can also call 802-546-4902 for more information. We look forward to seeing you there.