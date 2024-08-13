Blue Flames concert and community picnic in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4-6 p.m., everyone is invited to come to Weston’s Town Green for a special Blue Flames Steel Band Concert, to benefit the Weston Community Association. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25.

Bring a picnic, family, and friends, and come listen to some wonderful music by the enchanting Blue Flames Steel Drum Band, who, for the 15th year, are donating their talent, good will, and support, this year to benefit the restoration of our beloved Playhouse and museums, still recovering from last year’s floods.

One-hundred-thirty-eight years ago, nine pioneer women turned a smelly frog pond and muddy swamp into what is now called the most beautiful Town Green in Vermont. The “Ladies of the Green,” in the spirit of their ancestors, welcome all to join in sharing their spirit of community, and help provide some assistance to our neighbors in need.