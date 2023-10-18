Blessing of the quilt

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Springfield recently held a blessing of a quilt made by their Quilt Group, to be donated to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H. Pictured from right to left are Pastor Michael Mario, Pat Townsend, and behind the quilt are Beth Dodd and Glenna Richardson. We enjoy using our talents and fabrics to enhance the lives of others. All are welcome to join us for a dive into quilting, from pot holders, to bedspreads, and beyond. Please contact the church for more information at www.firstchurchspringfield.org.