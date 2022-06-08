Blanche Jewell, 1928-2022

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Blanche C. Jewell, 93, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. She was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Marshfield, Vt., the daughter of Roy and Iola (Ainsworth) Carpenter. She graduated from Bradford Academy, class of 1947.

On Sept. 10, 1948, she married Wesley Jewell in East Corinth, Vt. He predeceased her on Sept. 6, 2017.

Blanche was a mother and homemaker. She was also at times a Cub Scout Den Mother, hockey Mom, and Avon Lady. But she was probably best known for creating beautiful wedding and all occasion cakes, a career that spanned more than 40 years.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading and, in later years, enjoyed audio books and was an ardent Red Sox fan. Blanche and Wesley enjoyed camping for many years.

She is survived by her children, Wesley Jewell Jr., and Mark Jewell of Springfield, Vt., and Virginia Ricker and Susan Jewell of Perkinsville, Vt.; one brother, Richard Carpenter, and his wife Nancy of Barre, Vt.; nieces Heather Carpenter and Julie Mercier; sister-in-law Paula Jewell of East Corinth, Vt.; two granddaughters, Brittany Jewell and Allyson Warner and her husband Mark; two great-grandchildren, Austin and Lucas Warner. She is also survived by two great-nieces and several cousins.

A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family in East Corinth.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.