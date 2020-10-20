Black River Valley Senior Center open for curbside pickup

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center isn’t open for our usual activities, but we are open Monday and Wednesday through Friday for Meals on Wheels delivery or curbside pickup. Please call the Senior Center at 802-228-7421 to arrange to pickup a meal or to obtain a menu. If you would like to sign up for Meals on Wheels, please call Senior Solutions at 802-885-2669.

Also, our lending library is open if you would like a few good books to read. You have to call the Senior Center and arrange a time to come in and browse our selection. When you come in you must wear a mask, sign in, and have your temperature taken.

Like everyone else, we are looking forward to the time when we can resume our usual activities, but in the meantime we want to keep everyone safe.