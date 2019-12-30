Black River Valley Senior Center January events

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Valley Senior Center kicks off the new year with a series of events in January.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8 is the Community Lunch, serving homemade Shepard’s Pie, bread, and dessert. Free bingo will follow. Reservations are required.

On Thursday, Jan. 16 is the Birthday Lunch, serving pork chops, sweet potatoes, green beans, and birthday cake. You eat free if your birthday is in January. Reservations are suggested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Community Lunch is homemade beef stew, bread, and dessert. Reservations are suggested.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Community Lunch is a pizza party. Reservations are required.

Are you a bridge player? Have you always wanted to learn how to play bridge? Bridge is played every Thursday at 10 a.m. Come and play or learn to play with this fun group.

The Black River Valley Senior Center is located at 10 High St. in Ludlow. For more information, call 802-228-7421.