LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center will host a pizza party Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. We will be serving pizza, tossed salad, and dessert. The “Ukulaliens,” a ukulele group from the Springfield area, will provide entertainment. Register to attend by calling 802-228-7421 or stopping by the senior center at 10 High St. in Ludlow.