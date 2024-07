LUDLOW, Vt. – Please come join the Black River Jammers, on July 25, at the Ludlow Community Center, following the community meal. Bring an instrument of choice, or just your voice, and enjoy a laid-back mix of virtual and live performing old time sing-along songs of the 50s and 60s, perfect for amateur or wannabe musicians. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. Call 802-376-3388 for more info and ask for Vicki.