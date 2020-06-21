Black River Independent School peony sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Independent School Committee is hosting a peony sale fundraiser for the independent school. Frost Hill Farm in Mount Holly has generously donated the peonies. Preorder a “baker’s dozen” bouquet for a minimum donation or single flowers and half dozens available at pickup while supplies last. Remaining pick up dates include Friday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m., in Ludlow – location to be announced; or Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Big Eyes Bakery.

For more information, go to www.blackriveris.org.