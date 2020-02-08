LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Independent School Committee is proud to announce the addition of their newest member, Summers Eatmon Williams. She is an alumna of Black River High School, Class of 2002, and grew up in Mount Holly. Following her graduation from Castleton State College, she began working in public and private grades 7-12 educational institutions and for various outdoor education programs in California, Wyoming, and Alaska. She currently serves as vice president for the NOLS Instructors Association Board of Directors, representing over 1,500 global faculty and staff. Summers and her husband returned to the Green Mountains in 2015 and reside in Andover, Vt. For most of the past year, Summers has been a valuable volunteer committee member, helping to complete many of the necessary tasks. Her dedication to the cause is beyond compare and the committee is excited to welcome her as its newest board member.

BRISC continues to seek input from the community. Weekly meetings are held every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Black River High School library. Anyone with interest or expertise is encouraged to attend the meetings and to contribute to the work in progress. The group’s current focus is to generate fundraising dollars for start-up and reserve funds to establish Black River Independent School. BRISC is seeking not only monetary support but also volunteers.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Sean Williams at sean@blackriveris.org or Pat Pullinen at patrick@blackriveris.org. General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Please visit www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.