Black River Independent School Committee welcomes new board member

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Independent School Committee is excited to announce the addition of their newest Board Member, Julie Abraham. Julie completed her Bachelor of Science in accounting at the University of Vermont and is a seasoned financial executive with over 30 years of experience in large public companies. She has also been a board member in various public, private, and nonprofit entities.

She and her husband, George, have had a second home in Ludlow for 20 years. Along with their daughters, they have been a part of the Okemo Mountain and Okemo Mountain School Community for over 15 years. As of August 2018, Julie and her husband are now full-time permanent Ludlow residents. BRISC is excited to welcome Julie to the board, as her expertise is the perfect compliment to their continued fundraising efforts.

BRISC continues to seek input from the community. Weekly meetings are held every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Black River High School library. Anyone with interest or expertise is encouraged to attend the meetings and to contribute to the work in progress. The group’s current focus is to generate fundraising dollars for start-up and reserve funds to establish Black River Independent School. BRISC is seeking not only monetary support but also volunteers.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Sean Williams or Pat Pullinen at theschool@blackriveris.org. Please visit www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.