Black River Independent School Committee hires head of school

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Independent School Committee has hired Andrew Lapham Fersch to be their inaugural Head of School for the 2020-21 academic year. Prior to joining Black River, Fersch, a 10-year teaching veteran of public schools, founded and ran an independent school in New Hampshire, The Penn Program, for several years. As a teacher and educational leader, Fersch has been regularly recognized for his innovative and progressive educational methods, aiming to integrate school and community to help foster meaningful opportunities for children to realize both their own potential and that of the communities of which they are a part.

Outside of teaching, Fersch is an avid outdoorsman who has cycled across the country twice, run several trail marathons, thru-hiked the Appalachian and Long Trails, and enjoyed countless hours of slow, quiet time in the beautiful New England outdoors. A registered yoga teacher working towards completing his 500-hour certification, Fersch also has integrated yoga, meditation, and mindfulness into his work for years.

He is enthusiastic and grateful to be given the opportunity to be the inaugural Head of School at Black River Independent School. The mission and vision of the committee closely aligns with his educational beliefs and philosophy. The opportunity to work together with the community of Ludlow to build an independent school is incredibly inspiring to Fersch, both professionally and personally.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Andrew Fersch at andrew@blackriveris.org, Sean Williams at sean@blackriveris.org, or Pat Pullinen at patrick@blackriveris.org. General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Please visit www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.