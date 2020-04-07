Black River Independent School Committee announces pilot program

LUDLOW, Vt. – Even during these uncertain times, the Black River Independent School Committee remains committed to preserving and advancing local education. After several months of consulting meetings, as well as two meetings with members of the Vermont Agency of Education, BRISC has revised and strengthened their strategic plan.

The group will open a privately funded pilot program in June 2020 serving 14 students with the eventual goal of opening a publicly funded independent school. The mission and pillars of the school remain the same, and BRISC will be working with interested students and families in the coming weeks to determine if the pilot program will be a good fit. Students and families are encouraged to reach out to BRISC with any questions or to express interest in enrolling in the pilot program. More information about the enrollment process will be posted on the BRISC website.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Sean Williams at sean@blackriveris.org or Pat Pullinen at patrick@blackriveris.org. General inquiries can be made to TheSchool@blackriveris.org. Please visit www.blackriveris.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.