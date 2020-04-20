Black River Good Neighbors’ food shelf offers more than food

LUDLOW, Vt. – The economic crisis gripping the nation and Vermont reaches into all of our pockets right now. “One of Black River Good Neighbors’ main services is assistance with rent, utilities, and heat when a family faces an emergency,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “This is just such an emergency, and we are here to help anyone in Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, or Plymouth who can’t meet basic needs because of the crisis. We know that many people have lost jobs and may be facing a critical choice of paying the rent or the electric bill, each of which is important to pay. We can help when you face such choices. People are often too embarrassed to come to us for assistance, but that’s why we are here, and that’s what we do.”

While BRGNS is seen as the local food shelf distributing food to those in need, the other programs that they administer are often overlooked. The financial assistance program is one that has helped hundreds of local residents over the years.

For well over 30 years, BRGNS has stepped up in times of crisis and helped local families. “We are not a government organization. Our funding comes from the people, and we are here to help our neighbors in turn,” said Bridge. If you need food and cannot afford to buy it, or if you just can’t make the rent because you’ve lost your job, please call 802-228-3663 and speak with Audrey or Krey to arrange for help.