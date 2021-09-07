Black River Good Neighbor’s Fall Rummage Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services will hold its 25th Annual Fall Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale includes clothing of all sorts, shoes, sporting goods, housewares, linens, furniture, books, a Christmas shop, boutique, bake sale, grill, and more.

Proceeds from this sale benefit BRGNS’ food and financial assistance programs. Funds raised will help the cost of utilities, heating fuel, rent, and food for qualified individuals and families in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth.

Please mark your calendar and come explore the many unique bargains this year. A reminder that masks will be required for everyone’s safety.

For further details, please contact Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services Thrift Store, 37B Main Street, Ludlow at 802-228-3663 or BRGNS@gmail.com.