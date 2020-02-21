Black River Good Neighbor Services volunteers of the month

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services announces their volunteers of the month for January and February.

January Volunteer of the Month – Jay Petro

Jay Petro became a Black River Good Neighbor volunteer several years ago when he wandered into the thrift shop one day, offering to volunteer where needed. Since that time, he has become an invaluable volunteer and friend. He is cheerfully willing to do anything needed and will always lend a hand to anyone in need.

Jay has a great sense of humor and is a regular on the recycling schedule in addition to heavy lifting of furniture pickups. If you run into Jay, please thank him for his service and all he does for our community. We at Good Neighbors are most thankful to have him.

February Volunteer of the Month – Gini Marconi

Weekly, Ginny Marconi processes paperwork generated by BRGNS assistance programs, monitoring and maintaining critical information for monthly reports.

A Vermont native, Gini has supported many community organizations, especially those dealing with wildlife. She volunteers to rescue injured birds, often driving many miles to pick up the bird and bring it to a rehabilitation center. Her devotion to animals is evidenced in the loving care she gives to the dogs and cats she adopts – young or old, some needing special living conditions or medical treatment.

In everything she does, whether learning something new like flying or falconry or keeping up with the daily news, she attacks it with the same enthusiasm she has shown BRGNS for the last eight years.