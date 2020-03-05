LUDLOW, Vt. – Bob Evans is the Black River Good Neighbor Services March Volunteer of the Month. Joining Black River Good Neighbor Services Board of Directors in 1992, Bob became treasurer in 1993.

His willingness to help knows no bounds. When you need help, Bob is the person you want to call. He has worn many hats over the years: Mr. Fix-it, gofer, grill master, builder, plumber, electronic technician, painter, counselor, purveyor, ticket seller – he has even stored truckloads of milk and frozen turkeys. When the food shelf was short of meat, Bob would drive to Barre or West Lebanon. Bob knows how to work; he can and has fixed just about everything. He moves food as well as furniture.

Bob also volunteers for his fire department, public library, and RSVP. He is a planner who can keep more balls in the air than anyone we know. Bob has a great sense of humor and is a good friend to everyone he meets. Our community is so lucky Bob chose us. Bob is the epitome of a volunteer, always willing to help a neighbor.