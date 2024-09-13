Black River Good Neighbor Services Fall Rummage Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) is pleased to announce its annual Fall Rummage Sale at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow, on Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

The sale includes the former Fletcher Farm barn filled with seasonal clothing, shoes, fall and winter sporting goods, active wear, housewares, linens, furniture, books, a boutique, bake sale, grill, and much more.

Proceeds from this sale benefit BRGNS’ food, financial, and disaster assistance programs. Funds raised will help the cost of utilities, heating fuel, rent, and food for qualified individuals and families residing in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth. The need is especially important this year, particularly for folks who have been impacted by severe flooding events.

Mark your calendar for Sept. 27 and 28, and come explore all the many unique bargains.

For further details, please contact Krey Kellington at Black River Good Neighbor Services Thrift Store, 37B Main Street, Ludlow, at 802-228-3663, or email brgoodneighbors@gmail.com.