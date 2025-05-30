Black River Alumni Association 2025 celebration

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Alumni Association celebration will be held on Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Black River Academy Museum. This event will include unlimited access to the museum, hamburgers, hot dogs, cake and ice cream, as well as music for your enjoyment by the Bluegrasoles. There will be both outdoor and indoor seating available for your relaxation and reminiscing with friends.

Following this event, from 6-10 p.m., there will be an informal gathering at the American Legion on Main Street, with music provided by local DJ and Black River graduate Dennis Chabot. We look forward to seeing everyone again this year. You can also follow us on Facebook at “Black River High School Alumni-Ludlow, Vermont.”