Black River 100% Campaign launches in March for food, fuel security

REGION – Three local organizations – Black River Good Neighbors Services, Senior Solutions, and the Black River Valley Senior Center – have come together to strengthen each household in our communities during the month of March. This is to be accomplished through an intense, community-based, collaborative effort designed to reach each household in Cavendish, Ludlow, and Plymouth with clear, concise information through trusted communication channels as to the availability of resources, and to assist them in participating, applying and obtaining these benefits.

The partnership has developed a logo to create local awareness for all activities in the campaign. During early March, every household will receive a letter briefly describing on-going programs providing help with food and fuel resources available in the towns. Included in the letter will be a 4 x 9 card listing the contact information of the organizations and services provided by each. This information will also be made available at town institutions, churches, stores, and libraries.

Thom Simmons, Outreach Specialist for Senior Solutions, noted that, “More than 60% of our local seniors who are eligible for food and fuel benefits do not participate in these programs. The Fuel Assistance program alone can provide up to $3,000 annually to help people with their fuel bills, and that’s a lot of money to be ‘leaving on the table’ during a Vermont winter. We want people to understand that participation in these programs helps strengthen local communities and their economies. More than $9 million is added to the Vermont economy each month through the 3SquaresVT program alone, and that doesn’t even include the multiplying effect of those dollars throughout the community.”

The Senior Solutions team will be holding ‘open hours’ to answer any questions residents may have related to the 3SquaresVT food benefits and Fuel Assistance programs at the following times and locations:

Good Neighbors Food Shelf

Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Plymouth Town Hall

Tuesday, March 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 24, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cavendish Fletcher Library, Proctorsville

Tuesday, March 8, 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Mar 26, 12 – 2 p.m.

Black River Valley Senior Center

Call 802-228-7421 for an appointment (seniors only).