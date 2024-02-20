Biribá Union at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents Biribá Union, a dynamic musical trio featuring Grammy Award-winning cellist Mike Block, progressive hip-hop artist Christylez Bacon, and electric bass player Patricia Ligia, at Next Stage Arts on Sunday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance through www.nextstagearts.org; there is also a livestream option.

“We love presenting projects that have a one-of-a-kind feel, and Mike Block has put together something people won’t forget easily,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Block is a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, and he has numerous projects that are creative. For this, pairing it with a bass player from Peru and a beatboxer from the American South – it lends itself to something out of a musical fairytale.”

Mike Block (cello, vocals), Christylez Bacon (beatbox, guitar, rhymes), and Patricia Ligia (electric bass, pandeiro, vocals) form a dynamic trio, blending original music with global influences to form a fresh and accessible sound. Each member of the collective brings influences and repertoire from their diverse backgrounds, such as Brazilian, hip-hop, classical, jazz, bluegrass, funk, and pop styles, synthesizing them through original compositions and songs that highlight their improvisational spontaneity and high-energy stage presentation.

Funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.

This concert is sponsored in part by Brattleboro Area Realty.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit www.nextstagearts.org.