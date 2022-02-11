Bill Morse runs for Rockingham School Board

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Bill Morse, a retired public school teacher and carpenter, is running for a vacant seat on the Rockingham School Board.

Morse gained experience over the years as a City Councilor and six-term Board of Education member in his hometown of New London, Conn. Morse helped the district of 3300 students in raising academic achievement and parental involvement. According to Morse, “reading should be the school and parents’ first priority in prepping children for a fulfilling life.”

Four years ago, Morse moved to Bellows Falls with his partner and dog. The couple is currently rehabilitating a formerly derelict house in the village.

An avid modeler, Morse would like to see more students involved in hands-on activities. He also would like to see a debate club formed at the middle school.

Bill Morse can be reached at williammorse42@gmail.com.