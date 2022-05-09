Big turnout at Rotary Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 64th annual Penny Sale, sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club, returned to Ludlow in full force.

Thanks to the donation of gifts from over 100 area businesses and individuals, the Penny Sale was able to give away over $30,000 in merchandise and cash, plus award some lucky people during the raffle ticket drawings at the conclusion of the event.

The items donated included ski passes, cash, sweatshirts, restaurant gift cards, day or overnight summer camp packages, auto services, microwaves, bicycles, Mary Meyers stuffed animals, plants, ski sweaters, ski coats, hotel stays, a gaming computer, and many other surprising gifts.

According to Penny Sale co-chairperson Kim Lampert, “The crowd in attendance was wonderful and large, many old-timers returning and many new faces welcomed.”

Kim expressed her thanks to the students at area schools who acted as liaisons for the LRC, delivering prizes to winners during the two rounds. The students represented Ludlow, Cavendish, and Mt Holly Elementary schools, as well as schools in Bradford and Newfane.

She also thanked the many members of the LRC who enabled the event to take place, along with all the businesses that denoted gifts for the Penny Sale. In particular, she thanked Cota & Cota, Benson’s Chevrolet, and Ludlow Electric for their behind the scenes efforts.

As a result of the Penny Sale, the LRC will be able to offer $9,000 in scholarships to area graduating seniors to further their educational programming. The Penny Sale has been the primary source of funding for this scholarship program. Over $250,000 has been awarded by the LRC in scholarships to area students since the program began.

Jim Rumrill, co-chairperson of the Penny Sale, indicated that he was “extremely pleased by the community’s response to the penny sale.” He added a reminder that the Penny Sale would be returning next year on the last Saturday in April.