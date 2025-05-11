Big turnout at annual Rotary Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – The 67th annual Penny Sale, sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), returned to Ludlow in full force on April 26.

Thanks to the donation of gifts from more than 100 area businesses and individuals, the Penny Sale was able to give away over $20,000 in merchandise and cash, plus award cash to some lucky people during the raffle ticket drawings at the conclusion of the event.

The items donated included ski passes, cash, restaurant gift cards, wheelbarrows, televisions, bicycles, adorable stuffed animals, plants, tools, maple syrup, gas cards, and many other surprising gifts.

According to Penny Sale Co-chairperson Kim Lampert, “the crowd in attendance was wonderful and large, many old-timers returning and many new faces welcomed.”

Winners in the raffle ticket drawing included Sherry Davidson, $50; Al Frye Sr., $100, plus $25 for being in the building; Daniel Ladd, $150; Cindy Fluette, $250, plus $25 for being in the building; and Kristen Riveiro, $500.

Lampert expressed her thanks to the students at area schools who delivered prizes to winners during the three rounds and sorted tickets prior to the event. They represented Ludlow, Cavendish, and Mount Holly elementary schools, as well as Green Mountain and Springfield high schools.

She also thanked all the businesses that denoted gifts for the Penny Sale. In particular, she thanked Cota & Cota, Benson’s Chevrolet, and Ludlow Electric for their behind-the-scenes efforts.

As a result of the Penny Sale, the LRC will be able to offer $12,000 in scholarships to area graduating seniors, to further their educational programs. The Penny Sale has been the primary source of funding for this scholarship program. More than $250,000 has been awarded by the LRC in scholarships to area students since the program started.

Jim Rumrill, co-chairperson of the Penny Sale, indicated that he was “extremely pleased by the community’s response to the penny sale.” He added a reminder that the Penny Sale would be returning next year, on the last Saturday in April.