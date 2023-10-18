Bicycle donations wanted

CLAREMONT, N.H. – In May of this year, Rogue Robots of 4-H started New Chain Bike Repair with start-up grant funding through the Rural Transportation Equity Project. The project’s mission is to provide free bike repair and maintenance to those in Sullivan County, assisting preferentially those for whom bikes are a primary form of transportation.

Youth in the group learn bike mechanics while assisting those in the community. Bikes used in training have been given out to those in need of primary transportation to work. The group has begun to accept donations for this purpose.

Donated bicycles will be repaired and given out free of charge to those needing a way to get to work, to school, around town, etc. Due to liability and supply chain issues New Chain Bike Repair cannot accept every bike. Please send photographs of the bike you wish to donate to NewChainBikeRepair@gamil.com, or text them to 603-558-0296. Accepted bikes will need to be delivered to Claremont.