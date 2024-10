BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club are pictured at the recent Overflow the Opera House food drive at Bellows Falls Opera House, to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center. They and others donated many bags and boxes of nonperishable food to the cause, and also volunteered at the drive. The club participated as its part in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs annual National Day of Service, with its focus on hunger and food insecurity.