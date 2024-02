BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pictured are Bellows Falls Woman’s Club President Nancy McAuliffe, and Vice President Dianne Potter, with some of the 24 bags, which club members filled with Valentine cookies. The bags were distributed to several municipal, essential and emergency, health and elder care, and social service agency workers in Bellows Falls, Westminster, Walpole, and Springfield, as a gesture of thanks to all for services provided to the towns’ citizens.