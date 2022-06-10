BFUHSAA announces Grand Marshal for 2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Alumni Association is honored to announce Holly Falzo as our 2022 Grand Marshal. Falzo is a 1981 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School. She started her teaching journey at Bellows Falls in 1986. Her career lead her to teach English for 30 years before moving into the Alternative Education program in 2016. She earned the well-deserved UVM High School Teacher of the Year for Windham County in 2008.

Falzo’s was motivated to teach in the same school she attended as a youth so she could give back to the community she grew up in. She was also able to see her two kids grow up and attend Bellows Falls. She is grateful she gets to see the kids of her alumni grow and flourish.

One aspect she tries to implement in teaching is preparing students for the real world. She not only uses the curriculum, but also real life experiences to allow kids to get the most benefits from their time in her class. She doesn’t just teach her students, but uses her skills as an educator to get to know them, their learning patterns, and their skills to prepare for life after BFUHS.

Thank you Mrs. Falzo for everything you have done for BFUHS in the 36 years you have taught here. The staff, the students, and the entire community will forever be grateful to you.