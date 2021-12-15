BFUHS Student of the Month: Aliya Farmer

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Aliya Farmer has been named the November Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Aliya, a sophomore, is the daughter of David Farmer and Melissa Jenne of Rockingham.

Aliya works hard in her classes and puts in the extra effort to make sure she has everything done well. She comes to school every day prepared and ready to learn. She asks clarifying questions, participates in class, and is willing to take the lead in group activities, while making sure that everyone has a chance to contribute.

A positive role model, with an amazing attitude, Aliya is always willing to help without being asked and without seeking recognition. She instinctively reaches out to help everyone around her, and peer tutors her classmates all the time. She is there for her friends, and people want to be better just by being around her. She gives 100% to any sport or activity she gets involved in and encourages others to join. Mature and responsible, she is kind to everyone she encounters and is inclusive of everyone. Aliya is described by one of her teachers as “the epitome of hard work, determination, integrity and grace.”

She plays multiple sports and is a team player. Due to an injury, she could not participate in soccer this year, but as the leader she is, she showed up to practice and to the games to support her teammates and help her coaches. This leadership and dedication was a huge boost to the team.

Not only dedicated to her academics and athletics, Aliya has a part-time job at a local retail establishment where she represents the community positively as a dedicated employee.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have Aliya represent us as our November Student of the Month.