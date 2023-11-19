BFUHS October Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS) is proud to announce that Jacob Stockman is our October Elks Student of the Month. Jacob, a senior, is the son of Jamie Stockman of Bellows Falls, Vt.

Jake, a good role model, is a true leader who never hesitates to lend a hand. He comes to class prepared with a positive attitude every day. He is a soft spoken, active listener. When he participates, his connections and interpretations are quite insightful. Jake is honest, humble, and has great integrity. As an honors and advanced placement student, Jake recognizes both his strengths and weaknesses, and upon reflection and practice, he appreciates the value of discipline as a means to manage and prioritize the rigor of his academic assignments, his extracurricular activities, and employment outside of school, with time reserved for enjoying the simple pleasures of young adult life. He takes responsibility for his own learning, by communicating with teachers and peers on an ongoing basis. As a writer, Jake accepts feedback graciously and thoughtfully, revising drafts with a concerted effort, striving for precision, creativity, and clarity.

Not only dedicated to his academics, Jake is an active member of the Jesse A. Judd Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the Bellows Falls Union High School National Honor Society. He is a member of the BFUHS Student Council, and a participant in the indoor track and soccer programs. Through his work and dedication at the River Valley Technical Program, Jake earned induction into the National Technical Honor Society, and has served as ambassador for the human services program, giving tours and speaking with middle school students and ninth and 10th graders about the programs at RVTC.

Jake has been a dedicated employee at a local family owned market in Bellows Falls, and has completed community service working with youth football camps, Central Elementary 5K, and others.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Jake as our October Elks Student of the Month.