BFUHS February Elks Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Ashleigh Clarke-Williams has been named the February Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Ashleigh, a senior, is the daughter of Tara Clarke of Bellows Falls.

Ashleigh is a dedicated student who works hard in her classes. She comes to school prepared, works hard to thoroughly complete assignments to meet expectations, and uses feedback to improve her skills. Always willing to participate in class discussions, she offers insightful comments and asks good questions.

Ashleigh arrives to school with a smile on her face and pep in her step that sets a positive tone in the classroom. She is friendly and courteous and a pleasure to work with.

A quiet leader and good role model, Ashleigh gets involved in school and community activities, and is always willing to help whenever she can. She has helped with class fundraisers, has volunteered at Girls on the Run events, Bingo, and others.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have Ashleigh represent us as the February Student of the Month.