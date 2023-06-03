BFUHS Alumni Weekend events

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The 118th annual Bellows Falls High School Alumni weekend kicks off on Friday, June 16, with dances at the Waypoint Center and the American Legion. The Waypoint dance will have the band MV 19, and DJ Excite Mobile. There will be a cash bar, and food available for purchase. All alumni are welcome. At the Legion, DJ KK will be providing music, and there will be snacks provided. This is a 21 and older event.

On Saturday, June 17, the Bellows Falls Alumni ABC will hold their 6th annual golf tournament. Please contact Chad Illingworth, ABC Chairperson, at 802-376-4207, if you would like to play in the tournament, or if you or your business would like to sponsor a hole or cart.

Also on Saturday, the annual Alumni Games will be held. All alumni are welcome to play or watch!

Boys basketball plays at 10:30 a.m., followed by co-ed soccer at 11:30 a.m., girls basketball at 11:30 a.m., and field hockey at 12:30 p.m. Reunions take place Saturday evening at various locations. Please reach out to your class officers for information regarding your reunion.

Finally, the annual parade will begin at 1 p.m., on Sunday, June 18, from Morgan’s Field. The Queen and her court will ride through the parade, along with the graduating class of 2023. Also, in the parade will be this year’s 50 year out class, the class of 1973. The parade is sure to have a number of wonderful bands, floats, and other entertainment. The weekend ends with the annual meeting at 4 p.m., at the Bellows Falls Middle School, for dues paying alumni.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to one of the alumni officers: