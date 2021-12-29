BFDDA to announce Shop Local raffles at Flat Iron Cooperative

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance for our 2021 Shop Local prize drawing to be held Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 5:15 p.m. at the Flat Iron Cooperative. Enjoy soup by Smokin’ Bowls, wine by Vermont Vines, Catamount Porter, as well as tea, espresso, treats, and more.

Bring your filled Shop Local cards in by Jan. 1 to the following businesses: Village Square Booksellers, Lisai’s Market, Halladay’s Flowers & Gifts, and J&H Hardware.

Each filled card gives local shoppers a chance to win one of over 40 gifts generously donated by participating businesses, including a two-night stay and breakfast for two at the Grafton Inn!

Thank you shoppers for taking care of our Bellows Falls, Grafton, Rockingham, Saxtons River, and Westminster small businesses and spending locally this holiday season!

For those that can’t attend our drawing live, find BFDDA on Facebook for a live video. For a list of Shop Local gold sponsors, participating businesses, and BFDDA members, visit www.bellowsfallsvt.org.

Thank you to our corporate sponsors: Chroma Technology and James Plumbing & Heating.