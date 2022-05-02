BF Woman’s Club update

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club members will meet on May 10 at the United Church, School St., for their final meeting of the club year. A luncheon hosted by the Executive Board will begin at 12 p.m., followed by the meeting. Special guest will be GFWC-VT President, Beverley Pallmerine, who will install the Officers and Directors for 2022-2024. Wrap up reports will be given.

At the April 12 meeting, club member Eileen Charbonneau-Gullo presented a program on Native American Art and Story. Dressed in her native garb, she spoke of her Native American heritage and connections, and shared much of her collection of symbols.

The annual club sponsored art show at BFUHS was recapped. Ribbons and monetary prizes for art students in seven categories were awarded. Winner of “Best in Show” in the prejudged art was Mary Wallace, who used mixed media to decorate a violin. Monetary gifts were given to the Vocal and Instrumental Music Departments and to the Family and Consumer Science Department students who provided refreshments for the club’s meeting.

On May 1, the club hosted an afternoon tea and raffle to raise money for its high school scholarship. Appreciation is expressed to all who supported this event.

The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s volunteer service organization, whose signature project is domestic violence awareness and prevention.