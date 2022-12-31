BF Woman’s Club Jan. and Dec. meetings

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Jan. 10 at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Elijah Zimmer, local historian, will be the featured speaker.

At the Dec. 13 meeting, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Bellows Falls and Parks Place Resource Center, woman’s club members assembled boxes of cookies to be distributed to homeless families and individuals living in the area. Also at the meeting the club working committees met and made further plans, while focusing on meeting the needs of the club and communities. Of note, the Community Improvement Committee reported that it plans to set up a shelf of books for all ages at the health center. The public is invited to take books for reading pleasure. Club members are asked to bring one book to the January meeting to help establish this project. Updates will be given.

Members are reminded to turn in their volunteer hour recording sheets at the January meeting.

The meeting ended with singing “Let There be Peace on Earth”.

The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs whose signature project is domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention. Women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Betty Haggerty at hubett@hotmail.com.