BF Woman’s Club holds afternoon tea

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club members will host an afternoon tea on May 1, 2022, from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Masonic Temple, Westminster Street. Offerings will be tea and punch along with sweets and savories. A limited number of tickets will be sold and be available at Village Square Booksellers starting on April 1. The event will include a raffle of gifts and certificates to area businesses, and a fancy hat and fancy mask contest. Proceeds from this event are earmarked for the high school scholarship.