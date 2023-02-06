BF Woman’s Club February meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Feb. 14 meeting of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will find members packing boxes and bags of cookies to be distributed to area community workers as a gesture of thanks to those who have maintained open worksites throughout the time of Covid restrictions.

The meeting will be held in the United Church hall, 8 School St., in Bellows Falls, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Members should bring cookies, bars, or squares to help with this project. Members are reminded to turn in their volunteer hour recording sheets for reporting to the state and national organization. Wear red for American Heart Month and Valentine’s Day.

At the Jan. 10 club meeting, members welcomed Elijah Zimmer, Rockingham Selectboard member. With his keen interest in local history and preservation, Mr. Zimmer spoke of several town projects underway, recognizing the projects’ historical features while emphasizing the need for these to dovetail with today’s practical needs.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) of Vermont and of the national organization. GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

The club meets monthly, Sept-May, on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the United Church. Women from surrounding communities who are interested in joining the local club and helping with its projects may contact Betty Haggerty hubett@hotmail.com or other club members.