BF Trustees discuss Greater Falls Farmers Market

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 12, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees set the Village tax rate and discussed the Greater Falls Farmers Market at Hetty Green Park on School and Church Street.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said the Greater Falls Farmers Market committee had wanted to use the green space owned by Great River Hydro, located behind the Brown Fuller Memorial Park but, due to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission relicensing, GRH would not do anything that might impact their application. Other locations had been discussed, but the committee decided upon Hetty Green Park for this year.

Pickup said the committee had requested parking for and the hosting of a fundraiser on May 20 from 5–8 p.m.

Nate Brown from North Wind Farm explained that they wanted to park a two-horse livestock trailer as storage for tables, tents, and signs, offering easier access than where it had been previously stored at the Train Station and Waypoint Center.

Village President Deborah Wright asked if the trailer would remain in the lot. Brown said they wanted to utilize one of the back spots and that it could be moved if needed.

Wright asked if the market would need electricity and Development Director Gary Fox pointed out that there was no power in the park, even for the flagpole. Fox said the bank did not allow power sharing as, “It did not work for their corporate security.” He stated that there will be quiet propane generators available if electricity is needed.

Wade Masure asked about the requested market parking. Janice Leary-Jones from Eventide Farm said the parallel parking spaces adjacent to the park would be used for unloading and customer parking. She said that, in the past, they had blocked the spaces on Thursday evenings.

Jones said the market is transitioning to be a vendor-run market and is still under the Sustainable Valley Group umbrella. She said now there was a group of vendors working to collaborate to create the market for the community. According to Jones, they had just hired a market manager, Ash Hutton, who is new to the area.

Brown said that Hutton seems excited about the market and community engagement. Hutton works at HCRS and Fox said she has a background in nutrition education.

Brown shared that Hutton had said, “I’m really excited to do this, no pay needed…”

The season begins on June 17, coinciding with the Bellows Falls Third Friday BF3F, and runs Fridays from 4–7 p.m. through September. The kick-off fundraiser is Friday, May 20 from 5–8 p.m.

For vendor information, email greaterfallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com. Find the latest updates and more information on Facebook at Greater Falls Farmers Market.

Pickup presented the Village budget, and said there were no raises on water or sewer. The Board adopted the budget and set the FY23 tax rate for $.6149.

The Village Trustees meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. The Annual Village Meeting is Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. with the Election the following week Tuesday, May 17.