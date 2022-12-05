BF Students send care packages

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Middle School Student Council, made up of a group of 7th and 8th graders, put together care packages for Vermont National Guard soldiers who are in training or deploying overseas. Sergeant First Class Justus Keith and SSG Joshua Cobb received them on behalf of the soldiers. The intent of the Council’s gesture was to make the community aware of the Americans from our area that are away from their homes during the holidays and to let them know that others are thinking of them.