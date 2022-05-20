BF Legion installs new officers

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Bellows Falls American Legion Post 37 installed its newest slate of officers for 2022-23. Stepping down after three fine years as Commander was Donnie Stocker, who handed over the leadership gavel to Peter Squires.

The Legion family, that is, Veterans, Sons of the Legion, and Auxiliary, have many fine charitable events planned for the upcoming year. For more information, please stop in or call 802-463-9700.

Officers include, Adjutant Doug Roberts, Service Officer Don Stocker, First Vice Commander Mike Viveiros, Second Vice Commander Kevin Clark, Chaplain Carol Spaulding, Commander Pete Squires, Public Relations Officer Smokey Aumand, and Treasurer Gerry Baraby.