BF Community Bike Project year-end appeal

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The BF Community Bike Project would like to extend another huge “thank you” to the many individuals, families, and businesses in this community and beyond who donated to our year-end appeal fundraiser. Some of these donations came in the form of sponsorships for low-income households to offset the cost of bikes and repairs and totaled nearly $1,500. Your generous support gives us a tremendous boost during the winter months as we prepare for the busy spring and summer.

We’ve been very fortunate to be able to continue serving the community safely during the pandemic and would also like to thank our fantastic volunteers who dedicate so much of their time to help us get more people on bikes!

For more information or to make a donation online, please visit www.bfbike.org. Donations may also be mailed to BF Community Bike Project, P.O. Box 883, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.