BF authors to present joint reading at Flat Iron Cafe

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls historical fiction authors Eileen Charbonneau and Bill Lockwood, who both live on Westminster Terrace, will present readings from four of their novels at The Flat Iron Café on Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

A group of community theater veterans and others, who now call themselves the “Terrace Players,” will read passages from Charbonneau’s “Death at Little Mound,” and “Rachel LeMoyne,” and Lockwood’s “Gare de Lyon,” and “The Monsignor’s Agents.” Readers will be Charbonneau herself, her husband Ed Gullo, Lockwood’s wife Jeanie Levesque, Lisa Bryan, and Samaira Aldrich.

The Flat Iron will have its regular selection of coffee drinks, teas, beer and wine, snacks and pastries available and The Village Square Booksellers, from across the street, will come over to make copies of the books available as well.

Anyone seeking further information can email the Flat Iron Cooperative at flatironcoop@gmail.com or the bookstore at info@villagesquarebooks.com or call 802-463-9404.