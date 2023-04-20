Beyond Self-sufficiency: a conversation with Rev. Frank Mächt

WESTON, Vt. – From self-reliance to mutual support in care for one another, how do we nurture community? This inclusive conversation will explore how we find meaning in life through compassionate connection with one another.

This event is the third in a recent series of New Thought Vermont community forums. You may join in person at the New Thought Vermont Gallery Barn in Weston, or on-line. While this is a free event, you will need to make a reservation by calling 802-824-3810 or emailing movement@sover.net for in-person registration. Space is limited. Coffee and tea will be served. For more information about this event, and for online registration, please go to www.newthoughtvermont.com. While not required, donations are gratefully accepted.

Sign language interpretive services are planned to be provided for individuals who are deaf and participating in person. Advance notice is required.

Please let us know if you will need these services by contacting New Thought Vermont at movement@sover.net or 802-824-3810.