Beverly Hart, 1933-2022

WESTON, Vt. – Beverly J. Hart, 89, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Ludlow. She was born April 12, 1933 in North Bennington, Vt., the daughter of Thomas and Edrie (Hall) Jones. She attended school in North Bennington, graduating from North Bennington High School.

On March 23, 1960 she married Glen W. Hart, who predeceased her.

Beverly worked as a housekeeper at Colonial House in Weston, Vt. and as a housekeeper in private homes in the area for many years.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, and gardening. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.

She is survived by two sons, Byron Hart of Weston, and Thomas Hart of North Carolina; one daughter, Jo-Ann Clapper and her husband Sherman of Ludlow; two granddaughters, Jamie Clapper of Weston, and Jessica Christian (Matt) of Rutland; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jordeyn. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, son Marvin Hart, daughter-in-law Gloria Hart, and her siblings.

A memorial service will be held at on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.