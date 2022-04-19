Betsy Jane Foster, 1954-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Betsy Jane (Freeman) Foster, 67, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home.

She was born on May 23, 1954, in Rutland, Vt. to Lawrence and Shirley (Todriff) Freeman.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Theodore Foster, Warren Foster of Orlando, Fla., her mother, Shirley Freeman of Springfield, Vt., her brothers, Ricky Freeman of Claremont. N.H. and Jim Freeman of Brookfield, Vt., as well as nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Danny Foster, daughter, Mandy Foster, father, Lawrence Freeman, and beloved sister, Marlene Freeman.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. in The Great Hall, 100 River St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.