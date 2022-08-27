Best of Vermont Summer Festival car show

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vt. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers, and attendees.

For the Car Show, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate, the 1st Place Winner was a ’57 Saab owned by Bruce Welch who was awarded a $500 cash prize. The 2nd Place Winner was a ’79 Camaro owned by Tom Ciufo who was awarded an overnight stay at Echo Lake Inn. The 3rd Place Winner was a ’69 Jeep owned by Jarrod Jowdy who was awarded a gift bag from The Vermont Country Store. Thanks also to all the 90 vehicle participants and attendees for the 5th Annual Benson’s Chevy Cruise-In the evening before the festival hosted & sponsored by Bensons Chevrolet in Ludlow.

The winner of the $500 Gift Card raffle, generously donated by LaValley’s Building Supply, was Jennifer Turco from Springfield, Vt.

Most of the 100 participating vendors also donated a variety of raffle prizes which were distributed throughout the festival weekend. Attendees who donated to the festival at the gate were each given a raffle ticket. Proceeds from the gate donations will benefit programming for the Creative Economy sector in Okemo Valley.

A special thank you to our presenting sponsor William Raveis Vermont Properties and all our generous sponsors including: Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts, Engel & Volkers Real Estate, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, LaValley’s Building Supply, Cape Air, Meiomi Wine/Constellation Brands, Diamond Realty, People’s United Bank/M&T Bank, Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real Estate, Benson’s Chevrolet, The Vermont Country Store, Brewfest Beverage, Magris Talc, Javic Mountain Retreat, HB Energy, and Cota & Cota.