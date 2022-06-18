Bernard Mowrey, 1918-2022

CHESTER, Vt. – Bernard C. Mowrey, 104, passed away Monday morning June 13, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born May 9, 1918 in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of George Jr. and Delia (Beebe) Mowrey. He lived and grew up in Wardsboro, Vt. He attended school in Wardsboro, Vt.

He served in the United States Army during WWII.

He was married to Adille Hodgdon, Vivian Harris, and Judy Manley, all who predeceased him.

Bernard worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator in excavating for many years.

He won first place in Jack Jumping at Pico Mountain in 1959.

He loved animals, especially his dogs and ponies. He enjoyed tinkering and working his land, growing blueberries, and tending to his animals. He enjoyed spending time with family, smoking his pipe, Facebook, and racing anything with wheels.

He is survived by his children; Stuart, Pearl, Randy, Carol, Jason, and Alan; 28 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren; companion Irene; brothers Carl and Leon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his dog Bubba, ponies Trista and Daisy, and his cat Heidi.

He was predeceased by his parents, two sons, Warren and Jimmy, two daughters, Virginia and Frances, brother Earl, sister Louise, and by his dog Bear.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Oakwood Cemetery in Townshend, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.