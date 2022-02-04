Bernard C. Neil, 1936-2022 🇺🇸

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Bernard C. Neil, 85, of Rockingham, passed away at home Feb. 1, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. Bernard was born Feb. 22, 1936, son of Walter, Sr. and Florence (Chamberlin) Neil in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Bernard graduated from VTC before joining the Army. He served in France from 1957 to 1959.

Bernard worked on the family’s farm before he began working for St. Johnsbury Trucking as a trailer mechanic. Following the closure of the trucking company, Bernard worked for the Town of Rockingham before retiring in July of 2003. Bernard was a member of the American Legion, Moose, Polish American Club, and VFW.

Bernard enjoyed spending time at home where he could often be found tending the yard or relaxing on the deck with his best friend, Rick Fischer.

Bernard is predeceased by his wife, Emilie; a son, Robert; his parents; and brothers Walter and David Neil and Robert Fleming. He is survived by his daughters Gloria Vancor and Mary Moore of Bellows Falls, Vt.; Lori Compton of Calhoun, La.; and Dianne Milliken of Charlestown, N.H.; and a son, Leo “Rocky” LaCroix of Lyndonville, Vt. He leaves behind grandchildren Fallon and McGregor Vancor and Michael Gideos of Bellows Falls, Vt.; Ashley Gideos of Walpole, N.H.; Peter Craig and Jocelyn Delworth of Danville, Vt.; Lauren Craig of Peacham, Vt.; Justin Milliken of Charlestown, N.H.; and Shane LaCroix of St. Johnsbury, Vt. He is also survived by his brothers James Neil of Cornish, N.H.; Bryant Fleming of Waterford and sister Muriel Clark of Barre, Vt. Arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a burial at the Rockingham Meeting House Cemetery. Reception will be at the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at DHMC or the Visiting Nurses of Vt. and N.H.